Reality show star Uorfi Javed never leaves an opportunity to give her fans a glimpse of her unique style sense. Considered a DIY queen, Uorfi has time and again made headlines with her risqué fashion choices. Always under the limelight for her peculiar sartorial preferences, Uorfi has often taken the internet by storm, as she stepped out in her raunchy ensembles. The actress has once again raised the temperatures with her fashion pick. After grabbing all the eyeballs with her salwar suit look on a beach day in Dubai, Uorfi was seen shedding her clothes to the bare minimum. Just a day after sharing her video from a beach in Dubai, Uorfi dropped a topless picture of herself. Yes, once again. Having the time of her life in Dubai, Uorfi seems to have gotten comfortable with the desert environment.

After giving her fans a glance at herself in a completely traditional salwar suit, Uorfi took to the story of her official Instagram account to drop a topless picture of herself, which disappeared after 24 hours. In the picture, Uorfi was seen posing from her bathroom. Flaunting her bare body, the actress kept her back towards the camera, as she enjoyed a view of the skyscrapers from her bathroom. Uorfi, who was seen standing in a bathtub, only sported a pair of skinny pants. Standing in a crossed-arm position, Uorfi stationed her open tresses only on one side of her shoulders.

Interestingly, Uorfi took to the story of her account to share an inspirational note with her fans and followers. Talking about her struggles, Uorfi revealed that she and her sisters are the first women in her family who are living on their own. Uorfi’s note read, “Me and my sisters are literally the first women in our entire family and extended family, who are living outside their city alone, working, earning. We are the first women to break the generational curse, we are the first women who make their own decisions. We are the first women in our family to decide for ourselves what we wanna do with our lives.”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/urf7i/2994480062683444606/

Meanwhile on the work front, after her stint on Bigg Boss OTT, Uorfi was recently seen on Sunny Leone’s Splitsvilla 14, which is co-hosted by TV actor Arjun Bijlani.