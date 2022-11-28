Known for bold statements and out-of-the-box fashion sense, Uorfi Javed is quite popular on the internet for her bizarre outfits and often gets trolled for the same. This time as well, she has come on the radar of social media trolls for yet another experimental look. A fashion influencer known for her television stints in Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss OTT among others, Uorfi loves to design her own outfits, mostly with different items and in a way that easily makes her a target for trolls.

With that said, a video of the internet sensation has now started making rounds on social media where Uorfi was seen donning a pair of jeans with a see-through bodycon sleeveless top. While the top was Uorfi’s attempt to look sexy and different, it didn’t go quite well with social media users as many tried schooling her on morality.

Uorfi also shared a video of the same from her photoshoot on Instagram. The video went viral immediately.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)



In the meantime, many trolled her for the outfit while some also criticised her fashion choices. A section of people also praised Uorfi’s hot avatar.

One user wrote, “One of my favourite looks by you – Hands down *pun intended*”, while another person commented, “Sis… I think you take this too far… I mean, I always adore you and love you from the way you styled yourself. But, please reconsider it again in every outfit and look that you choose. Remember, you are an influencer.”

It is pertinent to note that despite all the trolling and criticism, Uorfi continues to remain unapologetic and uninhibited when it comes to donning hot and sexy outfits. Time and again, she also manages to hit back at trolls. In her recent live session with fans on Instagram, she slammed a troll by saying that “They haven’t learned to talk yet. I am so sorry.”

