Uorfi Javed ditches bikini for salwar suit on the beach, surprises fans with this video

Leave it to reality show star Uorfi Javed and she knows how to garner your attention. From being an actress to being a social media sensation, Uorfi knows it well how to make it to the headlines. Uorfi has always been in limelight for opting peculiar clothes. Not just this but the actress on many occasions has even taken the internet by storm by stepping out and about in her raunchy attires. Considered a DIY queen, Uorfi’s social media timeline holds a testament to how she justifies that tag. Now the actress, who has always made headlines by raising the temperature with her sizzling attires, is once again making rounds on the internet, but there’s a twist. This time, Uorfi grabbed all the attention as she ditched her bikini and donned a salwar suit for her beach day in Dubai. Now, Uorfi has truly left social media users stunned with her latest never seen before avatar.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday, Uorfi dropped a video of herself walking on the beach, decked in a complete salwar suit. While sharing the video, Uorfi wrote on the video, “PoV- Uorfi Javed in a parallel universe.”

The now-viral video opens by showing Uorfi sporting a floral print palazzo-style salwar suit with netted dupatta and walking on the beach. While sporting the red and white hue suit, Uorfi styled her hair in open curls. In the video, Uorfi can be seen talking to the camera but she shared the video with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s O Re Piya being played in the background. Now, Uorfi’s latest avatar doesn’t seem to be taken well by the users, who were quick to point out the contradiction in her sartorial pick keeping the occasion and venue in mind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)



One user commented, “Jaha bikini phenna chaiye waha suit or jaha suit phenna chaiye wahh Bikini wahh madam.” Another commented, “Beach pr salwar suit pehnti hai public palace me bikini ye h Uorfi.” A third user commented, “Aaj suraj kaha se nikla hai…main sapna to nahi dekh rahi hu.” On the other hand, Uorfi’s latest post was also acknowledged by former Roadies contestant and her Splitsvilla 14 co-contestant Kashish Thakur, who took to the comments section and quizzed her about her “parallel universe.” Taking to the comments section, Kashish wrote, “Where is this parallel universe??” and ended with a shocking face emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi was recently seen in Sunny Leone’s reality show Splitsvilla 14, which is co-hosted by TV actor Arjun Bijlani.

