Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh has taken to Instagram to post a picture of herself and with her brother. In the post, Priyanka emphasised that no film on Sushant should be made until ‘justice is served’.

Priyanka captioned her photo, “I firmly believe that no movie on SSR should be made, at least, not until justice is served. This is my promise to my brother, artist, genius @sushantsinghrajput. Secondly, who has the capability to enact Ssr’s handsome, innocent and dynamic persona on screen, I wonder!”



She added, “Thirdly, it can only be illusory to expect that anybody from this insecure film industry has the courage & integrity to truthfully portray Ssr’s outrageously unique story where he always followed his heart; left the most dominant & dynastic of production houses, at the peak, on his own terms. Lastly, my brother wanted to do his own biopic if it is ever made, and with emergence of AI technology, there is no reason why this can’t be reality in near future. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput#sushantmonth.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14 June, 2020.