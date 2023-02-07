Universal Pictures is ready to take you on an adventurous ride with these upcoming titles in 2023
Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) is one of the biggest American film studios and the largest film production and distribution company in the world. Offering top quality movies across a plethora of genres, this studio has been entertaining people for over a hundred years. Making movies based on unique and innovative concepts, creating stories that span over multiple sequels, and delivering the sense of wonderment with every release, the production studio is leaving no stone unturned to expand their artistic legacy. This year, Universal Pictures is bringing out some movies that will surely take the viewers by storm. Wondering what to expect? Take a look!
The Super Mario Bros. Movie – April
In the month of April, from Nintendo and Illumination comes The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a new animated action comedy based on the world of the globally beloved game.
Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
Cast Members (voice over by): Chris Pratt, Charles Martinet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, Khary Payton
Fast X – 19th May
The saga of one the biggest cinematic action franchises in history continues with Vin Diesel in Fast X.
Director: Louis Leterrier
Cast Members: Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron.
Oppenheimer – 21st July
Oppenheimer, the new IMAX-shot epic thriller directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon, will release on July 21.
Director: Christopher Nolan
Cast Members: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh.
Untitled Exorcist Film – October 2023
In the month of October from the creative team behind the new Halloween trilogy, comes a terrifying new chapter in The Exorcist franchise.
Director: David Gordon Green
Cast Members: Leslie Odom, Jr. Ellen Burstyn, Ann Dowd
