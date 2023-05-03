Sonakshi Sinha, the acclaimed Bollywood actress, is all set to make her much-awaited OTT debut with the upcoming Hindi-language crime, mystery, thriller web series, Dahaad, premiering on May 12th, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

In the series, Sonakshi portrays a fearless and powerful cop, and from the looks of the trailer, it is evident that she has majorly evolved from her girl-next-door avatar to playing a commanding lead officer, ready to take on any challenge that comes her way. Sonakshi portrays an invincible cop who will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and bring justice to the victims.

Sonakshi’s look in Dahaad has been widely admired by her fans, ever since the teaser dropped. With the release of the trailer, the anticipation has only soared higher, as we get a glimpse of her fierce character in action who will stop at nothing to solve the murder mystery of 27 innocent women. Her unapologetic and real portrayal of the character, along with her powerful presence, has left everyone in awe which closely resonates with her real life persona. Her character is realistic, unyielding, and authentic, which will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Sonakshi Sinha’s journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of exceptional. With each film, she has proven her versatility and acting prowess, captivating the audience with her performances. After dominating the big screen, Sonakshi is all set to make her debut in the world of OTT with Dahaad.

Dahaad is all set to release on May 12th, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video, and Sonakshi’s fans can’t wait to see her in this new avatar. With her powerful performance and fierce on-screen presence, Sonakshi is sure to make a lasting impression. So, gear up for an edge-of-the-seat experience as Sonakshi Sinha takes you on a thrilling ride with Dahaad!

Dahaad is directed by Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi and stars Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah,Vijay Varma, Manyuu Doshi. It’s is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby and Executive Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar along with Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. The show became the first Indian series to premiere at The Berlinale International Film Festival earlier this year.

