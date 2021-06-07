Satyadev revealed the news during a Clubhouse interactive session that took place on 6 June.

Telugu actor Satyadev, known for super hit movies like Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya and Bluff Master, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu. The actor revealed the big news to fans during a Clubhouse interactive session that took place on Sunday, 6 June.

During the interaction, a listener asked Satyadev to give clarity on his Bollywood debut. To which the actor replied saying, “Until now, I haven’t talked about it officially. But I feel that it can’t get better than this. Yes! I am featuring in Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu movie and it marks my Hindi film debut”.

Ram Setu will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, who has earlier helmed movies like Tere Bin Laden (2010), Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive (2016), The Shaukeens (2014), and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018). Other than Akshay and Satyadev, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. The film is being produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Films, and Amazon Prime Video.

In the movie, Kumar will be seen essaying the role of an archaeologist while Satyadev will also be playing a crucial role in the film.

Speaking about the film, producer Vikram Malhotra had earlier stated that Ram Setu is a story based on facts, science, and historical heritage. It is anchored in the deep belief of Indians for centuries.

Satyadev was recently seen in Netflix's anthology Pitta Kathalu. Currently, the actor has quite a number of big projects to his name including Gurthunda Seethakalam, Thimmarusu: Assignment Vali, and Godse.