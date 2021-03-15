Akshay Kumar to film Ram Setu's 'mahurat shot' with director Abhishek Sharma in Ayodhya

Director Abhishak Sharma has said that most of Ram Setu, in which Akshay Kumar plays an archaeologist, will be shot in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar will soon begin shooting for Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. But first, the actor along with producer Chandraprakash Dwivedi and director Abhishek Sharma will fly to the city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on 18 March for the mahurat shot.

Here is the update

AKSHAY KUMAR: #RAMSETU MAHURAT IN #AYODHYA... #AkshayKumar, director Abhishek Sharma and creative producer Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi will fly to #Ayodhya on 18 March 2021 to give the mahurat shot of #RamSetu from #RamJanmabhoomi... Filming date will be announced later. pic.twitter.com/KWBeTFGXFv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2021

Sharma had told Hindustan Times that most of the film, in which Kumar plays an archaeologist, will be shot in Mumbai.

"Akshay sir plays an archaeologist and his look and character is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field. In terms of both look and character, Akshay sir’s fans are in for a totally new avatar of his," said Sharma.

Meanwhile, Fernandez and Bharucha will play "both play strong, independent women with well-etched out parts."

Kumar had revealed the first look of Ram Setu on Diwali last year. The poster had the actor sporting a long hairdo with a saffron scarf round around his neck. He seemed to be walking down a narrow strip of land that divides what appears to be the ocean. In the background of the poster is an image of Lord Ram.