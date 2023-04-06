The 19-year old Ukrainian defender Ruslana Danilkina, who lost her leg, has written a heart-wrenching but equally inspiring note on social media and spoken about her accident and how she believes in still being happy despite everything. She wrote- “I thought that my life was over. Combat medics who, by a lucky coincidence, were driving behind us put a tourniquet on me! They saved my life! After I was transferred to the medical vehicle, my leg was placed near me. Then I realized that my life would change forever from now on.”

Her story has been published by the site Ukraine World.

They narrate- “Ruslana Danilkina volunteered to defend Ukraine when she was 18 years old. During the first three weeks of service, she worked on “judicial investigations.” Ruslana sometimes had to go to the frontline to get information. After several of these trips, she realized that working with papers was not for her. She wanted to make herself useful in places where fighting was happening. Even though her commander didn’t want to take such a young and fragile girl into his unit, Ruslana insisted.”

The story added- “Ruslana’s relatives were not happy about her decision and were very worried for her. However, they accepted her choice and told her that she had to make her own choices for her own life. Upon arriving at the frontline, Ruslana Danilkina immediately began training as a communications operator, receiving and transmitting information about incoming munitions, the movement of equipment, infantry, and aviation, and any sounds and explosions. Ruslana also helped receive the wounded and dead and handed them over to medics.”

Emine Dzheppar, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, also tweeted about her and wrote- “This is Ruslana Danilkina, a 19-year-old #Ukrainian defender who lost her leg in February while performing a combat mission. “I want to show you that you can be beautiful and happy despite everything,” she wrote, posting new photos of herself living a full life.”

This is Ruslana Danilkina, a 19-year-old #Ukrainian defender who lost her leg in February while performing a combat mission.

“I want to show you that you can be beautiful and happy despite everything,” she wrote, posting new photos of herself living a full life.#BraveUkraine pic.twitter.com/SjPxE9IeDE — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) April 5, 2023

