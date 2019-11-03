Ujda Chaman box office collection: Sunny Singh's comedy rakes in Rs 5.65 cr in two days

Ujda Chaman, a Hindi language remake of Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe, earned Rs 2.35 crore on Friday (1 November) and Rs 3.30 crore. The current box office collection stands at Rs 5.65 crore. Starring Sunny Singh of Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame and Maanvi Gagroo, the film focuses on the issue of male pattern baldness.

According Box Office India, the film released across 1000 screens but opened to a response of 5 to 10 percent. Despite being a comedy, the film was left behind due to the audience's preference for Housefull 4, adds the report. Ujda Chaman has received maximum response from Delhi-NCR. The film is also facing competition from Made in China and Saand ki Aankh.

According to trade analysts, Ujda Chaman picked up pace during its evening shows and its box office performance improved on Day 2.

Here are the box office collection of Ujda Chaman

#UjdaChaman gathered momentum on Day 1 [evening shows] and improved considerably on Day 2... Day 3 should only get better... Fri ₹ 2.35 cr, Sat 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 5.65 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 3, 2019

Udita Jhunjhunwala in her review for Firstpost wrote, "The director amps up the background music and sound effects in an attempt to underline the lame attempts at humour and also forgoes finesse and subtlety in storytelling."

The film made headlines prior to its release as it seemed to share a similar plot with Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala. Director Abhishek Pathak told Indo-Asian News Service that when he reached out to Bala's team, they insisted their film is different from Ujda Chaman. He admitted to initiating legal action against them.

Besides baldness, Ujda Chaman also takes a look at fat-shaming and the kind of ostracisation people face from society by the singular virtue of them being overweight. The film also features Saurabh Shukla, Gagan Arora, Karishma Sharma, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Atul Kumar, and Grusha Kapoor.

