Udit Narayan completes four decades in Indian film industry; launches YouTube channel

Udit Narayan made his debut in 1980 with the song 'Mil Gaya, Mil Gaya' from the film Unees-Bees.

Singer Udit Narayan on Sunday completed four decades in the film industry and launched his own YouTube channel.

Narayan made his debut with the song 'Mil Gaya, Mil Gaya' from the film Unees-Bees (1980). He had a career breakthrough with Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) in which he crooned songs like 'Papa Kehte Hai' and 'Ae Mere Humsafar'.

Taking to Instagram, the 64-year-old singer shared a video and said the industry has been "extremely kind" to him for giving him more than what he had hoped for.

Narayan has been the voice for Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

He has lent his voice to wide ranging songs, including 'Bole Chudiyan' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), 'Pardesi Pardesi' from Raja Hindustani (1996), 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).

Narayan said on his son, singer Aditya's insistence, he decided to launch his own YouTube channel.

"Aditya, told me I was the most viewed male singing artist on YouTube this year and encouraged me to come and embrace it," he said.

"I believe that it is the perfect time to begin this new journey and I have absolutely no doubt that his millions of fans all over the world are going to love the music and music videos on his channel," Aditya said.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)