Udit Narayan completes four decades in Indian film industry; launches YouTube channel
Udit Narayan made his debut in 1980 with the song 'Mil Gaya, Mil Gaya' from the film Unees-Bees.
Singer Udit Narayan on Sunday completed four decades in the film industry and launched his own YouTube channel.
Narayan made his debut with the song 'Mil Gaya, Mil Gaya' from the film Unees-Bees (1980). He had a career breakthrough with Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) in which he crooned songs like 'Papa Kehte Hai' and 'Ae Mere Humsafar'.
Taking to Instagram, the 64-year-old singer shared a video and said the industry has been "extremely kind" to him for giving him more than what he had hoped for.
Here is Narayan's post
View this post on Instagram
Narayan has been the voice for Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.
He has lent his voice to wide ranging songs, including 'Bole Chudiyan' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), 'Pardesi Pardesi' from Raja Hindustani (1996), 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).
Narayan said on his son, singer Aditya's insistence, he decided to launch his own YouTube channel.
"Aditya, told me I was the most viewed male singing artist on YouTube this year and encouraged me to come and embrace it," he said.
"I believe that it is the perfect time to begin this new journey and I have absolutely no doubt that his millions of fans all over the world are going to love the music and music videos on his channel," Aditya said.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Hindi film industry, shares her first shot from debut Refugee
Directed by JP Dutta, Refugee, which released on 30 June, 2000, marked Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan's debut in Hindi films.
How Saroj Khan, Madhuri Dixit depicted 'longing' through their storied song-and-dance collaborations
Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit built their songs around longing for love, but they were always champions of self-sufficiency over victims of dismissive patriarchy.
Brie Larson launches YouTube channel, reveals Captain Marvel helped her deal with social anxiety
Brie Larson explains she intended to launch a YouTube channel since she's learnt a lot from the platform, like 'how to use my printer, or be a considerate activist.'