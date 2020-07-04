Ajay Devgn to bankroll film on India-China Galwan Valley clash; actor's Maidaan pushed to 13 August, 2021

Ajay Devgn FFilms will produce a yet-untitled film on the Galwan Valley clash, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

Weeks after the violent face-off between the Indian Army and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to bring the story of the clash to the big screens. However, the casting of the movie has not been finalised yet.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #AjayDevgn to make film on #GalwanValley clash... The film - not titled yet - will narrate the story of sacrifice of 20 #Indian army men, who fought the #Chinese army... Cast not finalized... Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film. pic.twitter.com/yaM6rPcK7Z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2020

A total of 20 Indian Army personnel were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh during 15-16 June. It was a first such incident in the last 45 years that reflected massive escalation in the five-week border row. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Meanwhile, Devgn's sports drama Maidaan has got a new release date; it will now release during Independence Day week next year, on 13 August.

Based on the golden years of Indian football, the film is being directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho! fame. National Award-winning actor Priyamani stars as the female lead opposite Devgn, who portrays Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

