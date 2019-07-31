Udit Narayan clarifies he did not file FIR against anonymous caller, only informed police about threats

Udit Narayan recently lodged a complaint against an anonymous caller making threat calls at Amboli Police station in Mumbai. The Amboli police station further transferred the case to the anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the city's crime branch.

The singer spoke about the incident with Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and said, "I did not go for an FIR. I wanted to inform the local police four days ago because I started getting the calls in April. I have received such calls three times, and I thought it makes sense to take precaution and inform the Amboli police station. When we went to the police station, we were asked to approach the AEC of the Mumbai crime branch. The media must have seen me going in there, and the news started floating around. From my end, I have done exactly what one is supposed to do after getting such threat calls."

Narayan said that he first received the threatening and abusive call on 6 April, but he chose to ignore it. He said that he had tried to trace the number but was unable to. Later in July, when he was shooting for a reality show, he received a similar call, which he found shocking. He also received a text message of the same nature. Narayan added that he decided to inform the police then.

When asked about the investigation, Narayan said that the police will inquire into the matter and the culprit will be caught soon, writes IANS.

Asian News International had reported that the police found that the calls were being made from a stolen phone, and found the name of the caller as Lakman. Upon investigation, it was found that the number was registered in the name of the security guard of Narayan's building. The watchman when interrogated revealed that his mobile was stolen a month ago while he was en route to his hometown.

