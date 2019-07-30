Udit Narayan lodges complaint with Mumbai Police after allegedly getting threat calls from unknown number

Mumbai: Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan, who claims to have been getting threat calls for the last one month from an unknown number, has lodged a complaint against the caller at Amboli Police station in the city.

Amboli police station has further transferred the case to the anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch.

Mumbai Police have forwarded the case of playback singer Udit Narayan, who alleged that he has been receiving threat calls from an unknown person for past one month, to anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/M4JVHzbMzr — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019

The police officials have found that the calls were being made from a stolen phone, and found the name of the caller as Lakman.

Bharat Gaikwad, senior police inspector of Amboli police station said, "The complaint was filed by the actor four days ago and since then we have increased patrolling near Udit's residence."

"As per Narayan’s statement, the caller has been abusing and threatening him. We have increased patrolling near Narayan’s residence. Police personnel have been deployed in the vicinity in plain clothes to keep a constant watch on suspicious people," Gaikwad was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Upon investigation, the police found out that the number was registered in the name of the security guard of Narayan's building. The watchman when interrogated revealed that his mobile was stolen a month ago while he was en route to his hometown.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 14:37:40 IST