You are here:

Udit Narayan lodges complaint with Mumbai Police after allegedly getting threat calls from unknown number

FP Staff

Jul 30, 2019 14:37:40 IST

Mumbai: Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan, who claims to have been getting threat calls for the last one month from an unknown number, has lodged a complaint against the caller at Amboli Police station in the city.

Amboli police station has further transferred the case to the anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch.

The police officials have found that the calls were being made from a stolen phone, and found the name of the caller as Lakman.

Bharat Gaikwad, senior police inspector of Amboli police station said, "The complaint was filed by the actor four days ago and since then we have increased patrolling near Udit's residence."

"As per Narayan’s statement, the caller has been abusing and threatening him. We have increased patrolling near Narayan’s residence. Police personnel have been deployed in the vicinity in plain clothes to keep a constant watch on suspicious people," Gaikwad was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Upon investigation, the police found out that the number was registered in the name of the security guard of Narayan's building. The watchman when interrogated revealed that his mobile was stolen a month ago while he was en route to his hometown.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 14:37:40 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Mumbai Police , threat calls , Tune In , TuneIn , Udit Narayan

also see

Donald Trump says he's working to free A$AP Rocky from Sweden as rapper's detention enters third week

Donald Trump says he's working to free A$AP Rocky from Sweden as rapper's detention enters third week

R Kelly to remain in jail without bond on sex crime charges; prosecutor argues he poses 'danger if set free'

R Kelly to remain in jail without bond on sex crime charges; prosecutor argues he poses 'danger if set free'

Camila Cabello pens post detailing struggles with anxiety: I'm terrified of the unknown

Camila Cabello pens post detailing struggles with anxiety: I'm terrified of the unknown