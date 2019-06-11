Udhal Ho teaser: In new Malaal song, Meezaan Jaaferi and Sharmin Segal get festive

The teaser of 'Udhal Ho', a new song from the upcoming film Malaal was recently shared by the makers. The song is scheduled to release on 12 June. The video features the film's lead actors, Meezaan and Sharmin Segal, shaking a leg at Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in traditional outfits. Earlier, the makers had shared 'Aila Re', a Sanjay Leela Bhansali composition with vocals by Vishal Dadlani and a rap verse by Shreyas Puranik.

Prashant Ingole has penned the lyrics of all the tracks in the film, according to Mid-Day.

According to the film's synopsis, Malaal is "the story of Shiva and Astha, two very different people from contrasting backgrounds who experience the innocence of love."

Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, who made his directorial debut in 2008 with Marathi film Tingya. Dekh Indian Circus, his second film was in Hindi and has received many national and international awards.

The film has been produced by Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. Malaal is scheduled to hit theatres on 28 June.

