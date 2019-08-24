You are here:

Twitter takes a dig at Vivek Oberoi for announcing film on Balakot air strikes; call it 'toughest time in Abhinandan's life'

FP Staff

Aug 24, 2019 13:31:24 IST

Vivek Oberoi recently announced a trilingual feature film in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, based on the Balakot airstrikes, which were led by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in February. The film will be shot in Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, and Agra, and is slated to go on floors at the end of the year.

The film will also include the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and Squadron leader Minty Agarwal among others.

However, Twitterati did not seem to be impressed with the decision, with some criticising him for attempting to step into Akshay Kumar’s shoes, and leaning towards patriotic dramas.

Speaking about his decision to sign the film, Vivek had said in a statement, “As a proud Indian, a patriot and a member of the film fraternity, it’s my duty to highlight what our armed forces are truly capable of. This film is a powerful tool to underline the achievements of brave officers like Abhinandan, who went behind enemy lines and did what makes every Indian proud of them. There was a lot that was speculated and spoken about back then; this film will put all of that to rest, once and for all. I thank the IAF for trusting us with this story and we hope to do justice to it.”

