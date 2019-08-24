Twitter takes a dig at Vivek Oberoi for announcing film on Balakot air strikes; call it 'toughest time in Abhinandan's life'

Vivek Oberoi recently announced a trilingual feature film in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, based on the Balakot airstrikes, which were led by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in February. The film will be shot in Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, and Agra, and is slated to go on floors at the end of the year.

The film will also include the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and Squadron leader Minty Agarwal among others.

However, Twitterati did not seem to be impressed with the decision, with some criticising him for attempting to step into Akshay Kumar’s shoes, and leaning towards patriotic dramas.

Check out some of the reactions

Vivek Oberoi will make a movie on wing commander Abhinandan. Akshay & jhon :#VivekOberoi pic.twitter.com/HHwcGdbOx5 — Ramu kaka (@insanepranav) August 24, 2019

Wing Commander Abhinandan has seen some really tough times in his life. This will be the toughest. https://t.co/OYvKz98mPi — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 23, 2019

We all saw what happened with the Modi biopic. Credits to Mamta Didi for getting it stalled, had it released before the election Modi could have easily lost 20-25 seats 😭 The greatest favour @vivekoberoi can do for the country is : NOT PLAY ABHINANDAN. RT this max, for India. — Arun Vishwanathan (@arunv2808) August 23, 2019

Wing Commander Abhinandan didn't go through so much shit for someone like Vivek Oberoi to make a movie on this https://t.co/L4pw8bK4fm — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) August 23, 2019

Vivek Oberoi is trying to become Akshay Kumar but he is not finding any success because Akshay Kumar apne secrets zor zor se bolke sabko nahi batata. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 23, 2019

Speaking about his decision to sign the film, Vivek had said in a statement, “As a proud Indian, a patriot and a member of the film fraternity, it’s my duty to highlight what our armed forces are truly capable of. This film is a powerful tool to underline the achievements of brave officers like Abhinandan, who went behind enemy lines and did what makes every Indian proud of them. There was a lot that was speculated and spoken about back then; this film will put all of that to rest, once and for all. I thank the IAF for trusting us with this story and we hope to do justice to it.”

