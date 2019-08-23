After PM Narendra Modi, Vivek Oberoi to make film on IAF's Balakot air strikes; project to roll by 2019 end

Vivek Oberoi is all set to make a trilingual feature film in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu based on the Balakot airstrikes, led by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in February 2019. The film will be shot in Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, and Agra, and is slated to go on floors at the end of the year.

The film will also include the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and Squadron leader Minty Agarwal among others.

Speaking about the film, Vivek Oberoi said in a statement, “As a proud Indian, a patriot and a member of the film fraternity, it’s my duty to highlight what our armed forces are truly capable of. This film is a powerful tool to underline the achievements of brave officers like Abhinandan, who went behind enemy lines and did what makes every Indian proud of them. The Balakot airstrike was one of the most well-planned attacks by the IAF. I followed everything in the news, right from the attack in Pulwama to the airstrike. There was a lot that was speculated and spoken about back then; this film will put all of that to rest, once and for all. I thank the IAF for trusting us with this story and we hope to do justice to it.”

Vivek also took to Twitter to share the news.

Check out his tweet

Earlier, Vivek has essayed the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his biopic PM Narendra Modi. Directed by Mary Kom helmer Omung Kumar, and financed by Vivek, the film released in theatres on 24 May after several delays.

Following the Pulwama terror attack on 14 February, which left over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead, the Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) registered at least 34 film titles, which include Balakot, Pulwama, The Air Strike Of Pulwama, The Air Strike, India Strikes Back, 14th Feb 2019 Pulwama Attack, Surgical Strike 2.0, Surgical Strike 2.0 Code Pulwama, Zero Mercy Pulwama, Indian Strikes Code Pulwama, and Josh Is High.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on 26 February.

Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations the next day. However, the IAF thwarted their plans. The Indian strike on the JeM camp came 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2019 13:33:26 IST