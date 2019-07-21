You are here:

Twitter reacts to Marvel's Phase IV plans revealed at SDCC 2019 with funny memes, GIFs

Marvel went all out at the San Diego Comic Con this year. The production house announced as many as ten new films and web series, suprising fans worldwide. Though the the yearly convention brings in pleasant surprises for comic book fans and followers, Marvel's over-zealousness was something most did not expect.

(Also Read: Marvel reveals plans for Phase IV, announces Black Widow, Blade, The Eternals, Thor 4, Doctor Strange 2)

Understandably then, social media erupted with memes and funny takes on the juggernaut's lofty plans for the next two years. Here are some of the best ones.

Check out the best comments:

*Marvel announces Asian cast members for Shang Chi at #SDCC* Scarlett Johansson: pic.twitter.com/RSHKj4gIU0 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 21, 2019

marvel stans when marvel announces new content all at once #SDCC pic.twitter.com/gMSjR4oP51 — (@avengermemes) July 21, 2019

"RDJ is gonna be at the Marvel panel" Chris Evans on his way to SDCC: pic.twitter.com/LHNc14iJ4Y — zak ⎊ ѕнellнeαd (@reactorshield) July 20, 2019

Marvel's back at Hall H today. You ready #SDCC? pic.twitter.com/vvPVlxQUVb — Twitter Movies at #SDCC2019 (@TwitterMovies) July 20, 2019

me canceling my netflix account to subscribe Disney+ for the Marvel series #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/ff4vHrXGSS — James Ogrady (@james89119205) July 21, 2019

YA’ll WE GETTIN SEVERAL MOVIES FROM MARVEL AND ENDGAME FINALLY SURPASSED AVATAR MCU STANS KEEP WINNING #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/H2jVgFUKp1 — ✪ (@niyomiii) July 21, 2019

marvel is gonna take all my money in 2021 when I go to the theater every day and that’s ok #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/8CavR8qWaF — ahh (@aussieaussiee) July 21, 2019

marvel fans after the phase 4 announcements #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/WfJOwpQHrG — erin is spamming bc of #marvelSDCC (@erinsmutual) July 21, 2019

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2019 15:08:57 IST