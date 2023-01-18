Twinkle Khanna takes a dig at Prince Harry’s Memoir and calls her sister Rinke Khanna 'Spare'

Hitting the stalls earlier this month and soon becoming the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time, Prince Harry’s Spare sought to address many controversial details associated with the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, and their relationship with other members of the British royal family. Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William have been involved in a royal feud for quite some time now, which was honestly fueled by the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book. Now, Twinkle Khanna, who is well known for her tongue-in-cheek humour, has now broken her silence on the royal brothers’ spat. While taking a dig at Prince Harry’s recently released book, Akshay Kumar’s better half and the Indian author jokingly called her younger sister and former actress Rinke Khanna Spare. Not only this, but Twinkle also asked her fans and followers to vote that if from now on she can call herself ‘heir’ and Rinke ‘spare’.

Taking to the story of her Instagram account on Tuesday, the former Bollywood actress dropped a monochrome childhood picture of herself and her sister with their actress mother Dimple Kapadia. In the picture, beautiful and young Dimple Kapadia can be seen sitting with baby Rinke in her lap and young Twinkle in a cute ponytail next to her. In the story, which disappeared after 24 hours, Twinkle wrote in the supers, “From today I am going to call my sister ‘Spare’ instead of Rinke. Throw in your vote: yes or no.” Well, this is not all, on her photo she wrote, “Heir” and on Rinke’s picture, she mentioned, “Spare”. Twinkle even added a voting box below her supers.

On 17 January, Twinkle celebrated her 22nd marriage anniversary with superstar Akshay Kumar. Taking to her Instagram account. Twinkle shared the picture of the hilarious anniversary card that Akshay gifted her. She also attached a picture of herself with her husband. While sharing the priceless pictures, Twinkle wrote in the caption, “Only he could have got me this card! 22 years and it feels like our 2nd anniversary. It’s been over two decades and we have built a life that encompasses two children, our extended families, work, friends, dogs, a few goldfish, independence, and stability. I suppose you don’t have to be alike to make it work. You just have to like each other enough.” She ended her caption with a hashtag that read, “Best friend”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)



Talking about Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare was released on 10 January, and dives deep into many topics, like the treatment towards him and his wife, Meghan, which led them to step down as working royals in 2020.

