In what was called a "non-political" interview, actor Akshay Kumar sat down with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, talking about his early life, ambitions, and family.

Akshay, while talking to the PM about his daily routine and sleep schedule, also discussed Modi's presence on social media and showed him some of the memes based on him.

During this particular segment, Modi made a witty remark while revealing that he follows Twitter accounts of Akshay and his wife Twinkle Khanna too, referring to her critical tweets about him.

"I follow you and Twinkle Khanna ji on Twitter. From the way she targets me, I understand there must be peace in your family life," he said, much to the embarrassment of the actor. "All her anger must have been spent on me, and so you must be feeling at peace,” he added.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Akshay opened up about his emotions during this candid conversation with Modi. He revealed that he was quite amused by this lighthearted jibe of Prime Minister.

"I did not know where to look. I was stumped by his wit, and the very sporting manner in which he said it. I didn’t know what to reply. I could only laugh embarrassingly and I thought to myself – ‘ek taraf biwi, ek taraf desh ka Pradhan Mantri. Both have powerful portfolios in my life. It’s best to stay quiet’." adds Akshay

Soon after the interview, Twinkle took to Twitter and responded to Modi's jibe, stating, "I have a rather positive way of looking at this - Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work."

I have a rather positive way of looking at this-Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work 🙏 https://t.co/Pkk4tKEVHm — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 24, 2019

Akshay was also asked why didn't he discuss politics, as most people criticised that the interview lacked depth. To which, Akshay said that he wanted it to be about lighter, relatable things which a common person would want to know about the man behind the powerful designation of the Prime Minister.

