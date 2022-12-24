TV actress Tunisha Sharma found hanging, suicide suspected

Mumbai: Television actor Tunisha Sharma (21) on Saturday allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, a police official said.

Tunisha Sharma went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside, the police said.

A police team was at the spot, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Waliv police station.

Sharma had acted in several television serials.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.