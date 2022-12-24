TV actress Tunisha Sharma found hanging, suicide suspected
Tunisha Sharma went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside
Mumbai: Television actor Tunisha Sharma (21) on Saturday allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, a police official said.
Tunisha Sharma went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside, the police said.
A police team was at the spot, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Waliv police station.
Sharma had acted in several television serials.
