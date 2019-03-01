Turn Up Charlie trailer: Idris Elba plays struggling DJ turned manny in Netflix Original Comedy Series

Idris Elba — star of TV shows such as Luther, The Wire, and The Office, and movies like American Gangster, Beasts of No Nation, Molly's Game, and all three Thor movies — will now be seen as a struggling DJ turned nanny.

Elba has also executive produced the upcoming Netflix comedy series titled Turn Up Charlie. His character plots to revive his career and in the process reluctantly accepts a job offer of a 'manny' to his famous best friend's (played by Piper Perabo) problem-child daughter Gabby (played by Frankie Harvey).

Turn Up Charlie will have eight half hour episodes, and is written by Laura Neal, Femi Oyeniran, and Victoria Asare-Archer. The series is being directed by Tristram Shapeero and Matt Lipsey.

In reality, Elba is an accomplished DJ and has performed at festivals like Snowbombing, Glastonbury, Creamfields, and Elrow London. He was also a resident at Hi Ibiza across the summer season, performing with the Mambo Brothers.

IndieWire writes that Elba will soon make his directorial debut in Yardie, starring Aml Ameen, Shantol Jackson, Stephen Graham, set to release on 15 March. The fifth installment of Luther is also set to premiere soon on UK's BBC. He had also confirmed that a film about the police drama is in the works.

Season 1 of Turn Up Charlie will be available on Netflix from 15 March.

Watch the trailer here.



