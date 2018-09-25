Tumbbad trailer: Soham Shah's upcoming feature combines elements of horror, fantasy and folklore

The full-length trailer of Soham Shah's Tumbbad was released on Tuesday. Set in colonial India of the '20s, the film is a mix of horror, fantasy and folklore.

The trailer opens with a boy Vinayak declaring that an old mansion in their village had treasure buried in it and he believes to be its rightful heir after the owner dies. As the gates of the mansion are unlocked, it only leads to chaos. Vinayak discovers this mythical treasure, which is protected by an evil spirit. He is possessed with greed that makes him coming back for the fortune, even as an adult.

Tumbbad has been directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Adesh Prasad. The project will be presented by Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation and will be jointly bankrolled by Little Town Films production in association with Colour Yellow Productions. It is co-produced by Film i Vst and Filmgate Films.

The film was the first Indian feature to open Venice Film Festival's Critics' Week on 9 August. Tumbbad is Shah's second production after Ship of Theseus, which won him a National Award.

The film is set to release in India on 12 October in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 15:08 PM