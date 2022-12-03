Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is already a raging blockbuster across the globe and the entire team is basking in the glory of its success. Recently, there were comparisons to the 2018 film Tumbbad in the manner in which the films were shot and their craftsmanship. The creative director of the Sohum Shah-starrer, Anand Gandhi, begs to differ.

In a recent tweet, the filmmaker was unabashed about his thoughts on Shetty’s film and wrote- “Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad. My idea behind Tumbbad was to use the horror as an allegory of toxic masculinity and parochialism. Kantara is a celebration of these.”

The filmmaker elaborated his thoughts as netizens expressed his displeasure over his tweet on Rishab Shetty’s film. One user wrote- “Kantara depicts the journey from debauchery to enlightenment, the nativism playing an enabling role. Tumbbad is the exact opposite- a glorification of debauchery and stereotyping of the natives. You’re right – Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad.” To this tweet, Gandhi replied, “Your perspective is making me think. Thank you for sharing it.”

When one asked what was wrong with masculinity, the filmmaker said, “Nothing wrong with masculinity. When violence, predation, and bullying are privileged as the celebratory aspects of masculinity or for that matter humanity, that cognisance is necessary.”

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

