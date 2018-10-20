You are here:

Tumbbad box office collections: Soham Shah's historical horror fantasy earns Rs 5.85 cr on opening weekend

FP Staff

Oct,20 2018 11:24:36 IST

Soham Shah's historical horror fantasy Tumbbad hit cinemas on 12 October. The film, which earned Rs 65 lakhs on its opening day, has earned a total of Rs 5.85 crore in its opening week.

Tumbbad is written by Mitesh Shah, Adesh Prasad, Anil Barve and Ship of Theseus director Anand Gandhi. Set in colonial India of the '20s, the film is a mix of horror, fantasy and folklore. It was the first Indian film to open the prestigious Venice Film Festival's Critics' Week on 9 August.

Speaking earlier to Firstpost, Shah (who also plays the lead actor) said about the film that “It’s difficult for me to categorise Tumbbad. I would rather say that it’s a genre that has fantasy, horror, thriller, mystery and drama in equal measure. To me, it’s like an Indian thali where every dish served is delicious.”

The project has been presented by Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation and is jointly bankrolled by Little Town Films production in association with Colour Yellow Productions. It is co-produced by Film i Vst and Filmgate Films.

Tumbbad, released in India on 12 October in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018 11:24 AM

tags: Adesh Prasad , Anand Gandhi , Anil barve , BuzzPatrol , Critical Point , CriticalPoint , Mitesh Shah , Tumbbad

