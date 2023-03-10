In a recent Instagram live the amazing singer Tulsi Kumar spoke about her upcoming song series ‘Truly Konnected‘ that was announced by T-Series earlier today. Her fans are really thrilled and cannot wait for the whole series of songs to release. During the live Tulsi Kumar had a lot of fun interactions with her fans and also answered some questions about her song series asked by the curious fans.

The singer also opened up about how music has always inspired her ever since she was a young kid. She adds, “I have had an amazing time curating these songs over the last few months. During the process I met some amazing musicians, lyricists, and music producers with whom I could jam together and exchange great music sensibilities. ‘Truly Konnected’ unfolds for all of you its first song very soon and I’m very excited about it. Get ready to give it all your love.” She also revealed that a lot of new talents are going to be a part of this series.

Tulsi Kumar mentioned that all the songs in this series are dedicated to her loving fans and is a treat to them for all the undying appreciation and support that they have shown her throughout her career. She also said how the songs are dedicated to her fans and even though it was a long process, the final outcome was quite satisfying and that she cannot wait for us to hear it.

Furthermore, the singer also revealed that she is going to be treating us with the very first track from the series, the title of which is still unknown. This announcement has left all her fans in mad frenzy and they are all excited to know what it is all about.

Apart from her upcoming project the singer also has a lot of other fun interactions with her viewers. We are all excited to listen to her melodious vocals in her upcoming series of songs, ‘Truly Konnected‘. While the comments are all flooded with fans’ excitement, netizens can’t wait to know what she has in store for them on her birthday.

