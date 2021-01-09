Tuck Jagdish will release on 16 April, Nani, director Shiva Nirvan announce with new poster

Tuck Jagadish, which is at its final leg of shooting, marks the second collaboration between Nani and Shiva Nirvan after Ninnu Kori.

Nani's upcoming film Tuck Jagadish will release on 16 April. The actor has shared a new poster of the film, which has been produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi.

Tuck Jagadish is directed by Shiva Nirvan and marks the second collaboration between Nani and Nirvana after Ninnu Kori released in 2017.

Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajessh are the female leads in the film. The poster shows the entire family celebrating some occasion.

NANI: 'TUCK JAGADISH' NEW POSTER + RELEASE DATE FINALIZED... #Telugu film #TuckJagadish - the second collaboration of #Nani and director Shiva Nirvana - to release on 16 April 2021... Costars #RituVarma and #AishwaryaRajessh... Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. pic.twitter.com/aoxdGNK9PM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2021



Tuck Jagadish marks Ritu's return to Telugu cinema. The actress played a supporting role in Nani's film Yevade Subramanyam (2013) and was directed by Nag Ashwin.

A report by Pinkvilla said that makers finished 50 percent shooting of Tuck Jagadish before the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The filming is currently in the last leg.

Tuck Jagadish will also feature Nasser, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Daniel Balaji, Tiruveer, Rohini, Devadarsini and Praveen.

The first look of Nani was released on Christmas. In the image, the actor was seen sporting a formal outfit and holding a weapon in his hand.