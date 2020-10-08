Nani resumes shoot of Tuck Jagadish with COVID-19 safety protocols in place
Tuck Jagadish, dubbed as Nani 26 by fans previously, was earlier slated to release on 3 July this year, but with the delay in production, it is likely to be out in the first half of 2021.
Nani has resumed shooting for his upcoming film Tuck Jagadish, helmed by Shiva Nirvana, post the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor took to social media to share the update.
Here is the post
Jagadish joins
Tuck begins 🎥 #TuckJagadish pic.twitter.com/3QezrZsNfH
— Nani (@NameisNani) October 7, 2020
Times of India writes that the makers had finished 50 percent of the film before the lockdown. Many projects across the Indian film industry, including Tuck Jagadish had to be abruptly halted when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown in March. Now the cast and crew have resumed work under the health and safety guidelines laid down by the government
Nani and Shiva had earlier collaborated for Ninnu Kori in 2017, also starring Nivetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty.
Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh are the other actors in Tuck Jagadish. According to The Hindu, this project marks Ritu's return to Telugu cinema. She played a supporting role in Nani's 2013 film Yevade Subramanyam, directed by Nag Ashwin.
Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi have produced the film via Shine Screens. SS Thaman will compose the music while Prasad Murella has been roped in as the cinematographer. Sahi Suresh is the art director, and Neeraja Kona will serve as the costume designer.
Nani's recent release was V helmed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. The cast also includes Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, and his Ninnu Kori co-actor Nivetha.
