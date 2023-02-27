The excitement for the release of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar‘ is constantly on the surge. While the promotional spree of the film is running at a full pace, the journey has now come to Kolkata, which has been joined by the cricket legend Sourav Ganguly and called for a U-20 team match at Eden Gardens, the mecca of Indian cricket. This is indeed a warm welcome from the city that has always cherished and loved the superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

As these two titans of their fields met, it called for a cricket match between the duo. Ranbir is seen donning an all-black look with ‘Ranbir’s Makkaar’ written on it. On the other hand, Ganguly is seen wearing a white t-shirt that has ‘Dada’s Jhoothi’ written on it. It was a girl’s team vs boy’s team match with Sourav and Ranbir leading their respective teams, and as we see Both of them on the field, Ranbir’s dialogue from the trailer went too far and got the literal sense –Isse khelna hai na, khelte hai. Ranbir’s Makkaar XI won the toss against Sourav’s Dada’s Jhoothi XI and choose to bat. Ahead in the match, Ranbir booked a magnificent win in the match.

This is indeed an example of how ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar‘ has successfully made its mark ever since the trailer has been released. Moreover, The city of Joy, Kolkata has always been known to love Ranbir’s movies and has flocked to the theatres to watch the actor’s movies. The city played a very important role in contributing immensely to the overall box office collections.

No wonder, the city gave a very warm welcome to the superstar with millions of fans flooding the Eden Gardens stadium and making it come alive with the presence of these two charming personalities.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

