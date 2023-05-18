TJMM’s album has been the talk of the town ever since it’s release. Treating the audience with a bunch of chartbuster songs, the album of Luv Ranjan’s directorial ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar‘ has definitely hit the right chords with the audience. While some people find the songs of the film refreshing, other’s are hooked to the lyrics of each of the song. So let’s decode and have a look at 5 reasons why we have fallen in love with this album.

1. Coming together of the blockbuster musical trio- Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya & Arijit Singh

The trio is known for giving musical blockbusters and with them coming together for a film like this, the album had to be a hit. Music Director Pritam made sure that the album had range of emotions with something to offer to each situation in a person’s life while also catering to each age group. Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya adds the soul to the songs with the most relatable and unforgettable lyrics for our generation, while the voice of Arijit Singh adds magic to the tunes. Haven’t you felt those goosebumps yet when you heard ‘O Bedardeya’ for the first time? We surely did!

2. Picturization

The songs are a treat for the eyes with picturesque landscapes, beautiful art direction, fresh paring of the lead actors and their chemistry. Be it Ranbir – Shraddha’s romance on the streets of Spain in Tere Pyaar Mein to doing Thumka’s in an enlarged wedding set up for Show Me The Thumka to grooving in Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai & Maine Pi Rakhi Hai, the songs very interestingly keep us glued to its mesmerizing visuals. Kudos to the DOP for his visualization!

3. Choreography

The song’s trendy and catchy hooksteps choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and Bosco Caeser took over the internet by storm, especially Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai and Show Me The Thumka. We could see not just Netizens but also people at clubs and weddings grooving on the hook steps of the song across the globe. The amazing choreography is like the cherry on the cake.

4. Costumes

From Shraddha Kapoor’s trendy-girl next door costumes in Tere Pyaar Mein to Ranbir Kapoor’s dapper looks in Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai to stunning outfits of both Shraddha & Ranbir in ‘O Bedardeya’ the songs have been giving the nation some trendsetters look ideas for their vacation, party mood and wedding outfits. Not to forget to mention, Shraddha’s look in Maine Pi Rakhi Hai totally grabbed our eyeballs!

5. There is something in it for all of us

The song in the film offers plethora of emotions which caters to everyone out there in the audience. While ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ makes you fall in love all over again with your partner, ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ encourages all the singles out there not to lose hope, as love happens several times in life. While we see ourselves dancing to the tunes of ‘Maine Pi Rakhi Hai’ as it serves as a perfect club song, ‘Show Me The Thumka’ makes its way into various sangeet performances also serving as a perfect song for a dance off. The song “Jaadui” takes you to a magical and beautiful world of romance and relationships, while “O Bedardeya” strikes a perfect chord with all the heartbroken lovers. The songs surely have tickled every emotion in the audience.

