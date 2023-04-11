'Try going to a doctor,' says Celina Jaitly to a user who alleged she slept with Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan

Just a few hours ago, Celina Jaitly was disgusted by a user’s tweet that made some perverted allegations against the actress. A user called Umair Sandhu wrote on Twitter- “#CelinaJaitley is the only Actress in Bollywood who slept with both Father ( Feroze Khan ) & son ( Fardeen Khan ) many times.”

To this, the actress replied- “Hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety pls take act.”

Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety pls take action https://t.co/VAZJFBS3Da — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 11, 2023

Jaitly acted with the father-son duo in the 2003 film Janasheen. She will complete 2 decades in the Hindi film industry as she started her career that year with films like Janasheen and Khel, and went on to be seen in films like No Entry, Thank You, Apna Sapna Money Money, Paying Guests, Red- The Dark Side, and Golmaal Returns. She also acted in the 2010 thriller Accident On Hill Road.

Back in 2017, Jaitly announced the “bittersweet” arrival of her second set of twins, but shared with a heavy heart that one of the two sons succumbed to a serious heart condition.

In a social media post titled “Announcing the bittersweet arrival of our second set of twins” on Dussehra on Saturday, Celina shared her sentiments.

“The Gods above have blessed us yet again with another set of very handsome twin boys Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag in Dubai on 10 September, 2017. However, life is not always how we plan it to be. Our son Shamsher Jaitly Haag succumbed to a serious heart condition and could not continue his journey in this world,”

“Heartbreaking as that is we are very fortunate that a part of him still lives with us through Arthur, whose face will always remind us that an angel who looks exactly like him looks upon us from the arms of his grandfather, my father, in the heavens above, whom we also lost two months ago,” added Celina, who is married to hotelier Peter Haag.

