Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is on a high after the success of his movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata as well as his production Major. The actor has been delighting his fans with photos from his New York holiday with wife Namrata Shirodkar. To add to the excitement of his followers, the actor recently shared a photo of the couple’s meeting with Bill Gates.

In the photo, the Spyder actor and his wife can be seen dressed casually, while the Microsoft co-founder is dressed in a grey sweater and off-white trousers. The group is all smiles as they are seen posing for a picture in a restaurant. Mahesh Babu captioned the photo, “Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!”

This is not the only photo Mahesh Babu has shared from his New York holiday. The Srimanthudu actor recently posted a romantic picture with wife Namrata Shirodkar. The couple can be seen posing on the streets of the Big Apple. In the photo, Mahesh Babu is seen looking dapper in a full-sleeved T-shirt and jeans. Shirdokar looks gorgeous in a black coat and olive pants. “Summer nights... city lights”, was the caption of the image. Commenting on the photo, Shirodkar called it one of the best nights they had. View the picture here:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the tentatively titled SSMB28, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Samyukhta Menon. This marks his third collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas after Athadu and Khaleja.

