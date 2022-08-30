Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva is set to hit the screens on 9 September. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles.

The cancel culture and #BoycottBollywood trend have been affecting the Hindi film industry for quite some time now. Bollywood biggies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Dobaaraa have faced the heat of this negative trend while Vijay Deverakonda‘s Liger was almost a part of this radar but negative reviews turned it into a box office dud well in advance.

Now, Ranbir Kapoor‘s upcoming biggie Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva has been targeted by trolls as #BoycottBrahmastra keeps on trending on social media along with #BoycottBollywood and other trends.

Well, bashing and criticising films are all fair unless you have watched them. But without even knowing the storyline or watching the film, a certain is boycotting films because of old comments, statements or videos said by stars in interviews doesn’t make sense at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

On one part, a certain section of the audience is blaming and accusing Bollywood that they are only making remakes and sequels to earn money and there is lack of novelty in the Hindi film industry. But now, when a film like Brahmastra, which doesn’t only have original content but also a world-class VFX with the elements of Indian culture, people want to boycott the films for unnecessary and uncalled reasons.

Vijay Deverakonda rightly said in an interview that boycotting stars and films also affect the Indian economy but it seems the trolls, who are spreading the negativity on social media have no idea about it or probably don’t want to think about it. Well, it’s high time that people should avoid following the trend and negative people blindly and use their own brains before putting their words on social media.

Talking about the Ayan Mukerji directorial, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in prominent roles. It is set to hit the screens on 9 September.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram