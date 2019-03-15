You are here:

Tribeca Film Festival 2019: Danny Boyle's Beatles film Yesterday to serve as the closing film

Tribeca Film Festival has added a Say Anything reunion screening to its upcoming festival, as well as the premiere of a documentary on Phish lead singer and guitarist Trey Anastasio.

Tribeca announced on Thursday that writer-director Cameron Crowe and the cast of Say Anything led by John Cusack will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic romance.

Very excited to share Say Anything...again on the big screen at this year's @Tribeca Film Festival along with a Q&A. https://t.co/sD6wN5dILZ #tribeca2019 pic.twitter.com/2Kx92i0PV9 — Cameron Crowe (@CameronCrowe) March 14, 2019

Danny Boyle's Yesterday will premier as Tribeca's closing-night film. The musical comedy, written by Richard Curtis, is about a guitarist who becomes famous by plagiarizing Beatles songs after a worldwide blackout.

Tribeca will also debut Between Me and My Mind, a documentary about Phish lead singer and guitarist Trey Anastasio, with a performance to follow the screening. And Francis Ford Coppola will premiere a new restoration of Apocalypse Now that he's calling Apocalypse Now: Final Cut.

#Tribeca2019’s Gala screenings include Steven Cantor’s BETWEEN ME AND MY MIND, a documentary about Phish's @TreyAnastasio, followed by a special musical performance by the Trey Anastasio Band at the @BeaconTheatre. Tickets go on sale March 19th: https://t.co/9LdJYK5NgU pic.twitter.com/rzWIYHh5EQ — Tribeca (@Tribeca) March 14, 2019

The 18th Tribeca Film Festival will run 25 April to 5 May.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 11:27:19 IST