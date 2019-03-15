You are here:

Tribeca Film Festival 2019: Danny Boyle's Beatles film Yesterday to serve as the closing film

Mar 15, 2019 11:27:19 IST

Tribeca Film Festival has added a Say Anything reunion screening to its upcoming festival, as well as the premiere of a documentary on Phish lead singer and guitarist Trey Anastasio.

Tribeca announced on Thursday that writer-director Cameron Crowe and the cast of Say Anything led by John Cusack will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic romance.

Danny Boyle's Yesterday will premier as Tribeca's closing-night film. The musical comedy, written by Richard Curtis, is about a guitarist who becomes famous by plagiarizing Beatles songs after a worldwide blackout.

Tribeca will also debut Between Me and My Mind, a documentary about Phish lead singer and guitarist Trey Anastasio, with a performance to follow the screening. And Francis Ford Coppola will premiere a new restoration of Apocalypse Now that he's calling Apocalypse Now: Final Cut.

The 18th Tribeca Film Festival will run 25 April to 5 May.

