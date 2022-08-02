Bollywood celebs like Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mallika Sherawat and others grabbed the limelight with their recent statements and reactions.

Aamir Khan reacts to #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is set to hit the screens on 11th August. In a recent group interaction, the actor recently reacted to Twitter trends on Boycotting Laal Singh Chaddha and said, "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts, they believe that... And that's quite untrue. He added, "I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films."

Mallika Sherawat talks about the ugly side of Bollywood

Mallika Sherawat, who was recently in RK/Rkay, grabbed our attention with her words in an interview. The actress said that she lost many films because she refused to compromise. "All the A-lister heroes refused to work with me, because I wouldn’t compromise. It’s very simple — they like actresses who they can control and who will compromise with them. I am not that, my personality isn’t that. I didn’t want to subject myself to someone’s whims and fancies. Sit, stand, anything. If the hero calls you at 3am and says, ‘Come to my house’, you have to go, if you are in that circle and if you are doing that film. If you don’t go, then you are out of the film,” Mallika Sherawat told Hindustan Times.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday forced to stop Liger promotions

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, who are currently in the promotions of their upcoming biggie Liger, were forced to stop the promotional activity at a mall in Navi Mumbai. As per ETimes, a source said, "The moment Vijay took to the stage, there were sounds of swooning all round. The organisers and volunteers were shocked to see that a few female fans fainted and a few other girls started crying. Loads of fans had posters and sketches of Vijay and then the chants of 'Vijay we love you' started."

