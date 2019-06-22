Transparent creator Jill Soloway replaces Bryan Singer as director of film based on comic book Red Sonja

Jill Soloway, the creator of Amazon Prime Video Original Transparent, will serve as the writer and director of Red Sonja, according to a report by Deadline.

Previously, Bohemian Rhapsody helmer Bryan Singer was on board but the film was put on hold in February following allegations of sexual assault against him.

Red Sonja is a spin-off of Conan the Barbarian and is intended to kick off a new franchise for Millennium Studios, one with a female lead at its center. Soloway's Topple Productions partner Andrea Sperling will also serve as producer, while Luke Lieberman is the executive producer.

"I can’t wait to bring Red Sonja’s epic world to life. Exploring this powerful mythology and evolving what it means to be a heroine is an artistic dream come true," Soloway told Deadline.

Soloway has won two Emmy Awards for Transparent, which will conclude with a musical finale this year, writes The Hollywood Reporter. She is also the director of Afternoon Delight, which premiered at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, and was the writer and producer of HBO series Six Feet Under.

The Hollywood Reporter further writes that a Red Sonja film has been in the pipeline at Millenium for a long time. Robert Rodriguez had announced the film with Rose McGowan at the 2008 Comic Con but they fell off the project. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Brigitte Neilsen (in the title character) have starred in a Red Sonja film, which released in 1985.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2019 11:30:23 IST