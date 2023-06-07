Cast: Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez, with voice acting by Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Peter Cullen, Ron Pearlman, Coleman Domingo, Pete Davidson, Liza Koshy, MJ Rodriguez, John DiMaggio and Cristo Fernandez

Director: Steven Caple Jr.

Language: English

Rating: 3 (out of 5 stars)

Well, the Transformers franchise has always been a cinematic spectacle where we saw giant robots taking on each other and taking us on an impeccable action ride. The latest part of the franchise doesn’t offer anything new from its previous installments apart from some thrilling action sequences, which deserve to be watched on the big canvas.

Talking about the plot, the movie starts on an alien planet where the Maximals (alien robots with animal likenesses) are chased by Unicron’s (a world-eating entity) henchman Scourge and his team to get the key, which will give them access to destroy whichever planet including Maximals’.

In order to protect the key from Unicron, Maximals flee and hide themselves. Cut to, we shift into the 90s in Brooklyn, where Ramos (Noah Diaz) an ex-soldier is struggling to find work and is in need of money to take care of his mother (Velez) and brother Kris (Dean Scott Vazquez). Ramos sees a monetary opportunity when a neighbourhood hustler approaches him to steal one of the expensive cars in the parking lot of a museum. In the same museum, Elena (Fishback) works as an archaeologist, who specializes in alien artifacts.

When an Air Razor with an unknown symbol comes in the museum, she gets curious seeing it and while researching, she accidentally sets off a signal within the universe that alerts others of the key’s location. We soon see Maximals with leader Optimus Prime arriving at the location followed by Scourge and team, where we see a battle between them.

Soon, we see Elena and Ramos becoming part of Maximals’ team, who are on their way to find the other-half of the key, which will give them the path to go to their home planet.

Undoubtedly, the story is very predictable but you can’t deny the fact that the breathtaking action sequences keep you glued to the screen. Director Steven Caple Jr. tried to balance the war and human emotions but the lack of emotional depth fails to strike a chord with the viewers. Although, with an impressive VFX and thumping BGM, the film can be termed as a popcorn entertainer.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is releasing on 9th June

