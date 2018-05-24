Transformers 7 scrapped, confirms Paramount Pictures; spin-off Bumblebee to release this December

Paramount pictures have confirmed pulling the plug on Transformers 7, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The studio has officially dropped what was being dubbed as the seventh film in the long-running Transformers series from their release date schedule. The Transformers spin-off Bumblebee is being considered Transformers 6. Transformers 7 was previously slated to arrive in theaters on 28 June, 2019. Bumblebee, the Transformers spin-off film being helmed by Kubo and the Two Strings director Travis Knight, is still scheduled for its 21 December, 2018 release.

It was earlier reported that the Transformers franchise might get rebooted after the release of Bumblebee, but that is no longer the case. This news is not particularly surprising as the most recent Transformers movie, The Last Knight, didn't perform according to expectations at the North American box-office.

While the film performed well overseas, the final sum was $605.4 million, which is much, much lower than the billion-plus performance of 2011's Dark of the Moon and 2014's Age of Extinction.

Long-time director of the franchise, Michael Bay, had earlier made it clear that he was done directing Transformers films during The Last Knight press tour. Bay is now headed to Netflix where he’ll direct Ryan Reynolds in the action film Six Underground.

The spin-off Bumblebee stars Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Rachel Crow and Pamela Adlon in lead roles. Paramount announced other releases, like the Tiffany Haddish comedy Limited Partners on 28 June, 2019. The Taron Egerton-led Elton John musical biopic Rocketman has been given a release date of 17 May, 2019. Additionally, the studio has bumped up their Stephen King adaptation Pet Sematary two weeks to 5 April, 2019.

