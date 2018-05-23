Netflix signs Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds, director Michael Bay for action movie Six Underground

Netflix wants to do everything and then some more. After signing the Obamas for a major content-production deal, the streaming giant has now brought on Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bay for a film titled Six Underground.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will reunite Reynolds with his Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The plot for the film revolves around six billionaires who fake their own deaths and form an elite team to take down bad guys.

With the success of Deadpool 2, Reynolds has become one of the in-demand leading men in Hollywood. Variety reported that other than working with Bay for the first time, Reynolds also liked the fact that a Netflix film does not include the world press commitments that a major studio movie like Deadpool does. This means that after completing Six Underground, Reynolds can immediately jump back into developing the next Deadpool and X-Force film for Fox.

Earlier, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch had given an update on the development of the X-Force movie with screenwriter-producer Drew Goddard. "(Goddard's) a great writer and a great filmmaker and I think they're trying to take these characters and develop this universe," he said.

Deadpool 2 co-writers Rhett Reese had said he, along with Paul Wernick, intentionally wrote their script to accommodate more movies. "We took great pains to try to set it up in this movie at the end. So I think you'll have some nice combination of those characters that you see at the end of this movie forming X-Force," Reese said.

