Trance first look: Fahadh Faasil sports a rockstar vibe in Anwar Rasheed's much anticipated upcoming film

The first look of Fahadh Faasil's much anticipated film Trance was released earlier today. Boasting of neon shades, the poster has features Fahadh performing on stage amidst a cheering crowd. Attached to a purple hued backdrop, the still sees Fahadh in a white shirt and quirky printed pants with similar jacket, sporting a rockstar vibe.

Check out the poster here

Trance has been under production for almost two years and it is said to be his costliest film till date. Fahadh is reuniting with director Anwar Rasheed, with whom he did Bangalore Days five years back (Rasheed was the co-producer of the film). His wife Nazriya Nazim, who was paired with him in the iconic hit, is playing the female lead role in Trance.

The array of new generation stars in supporting roles include Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod , Dileesh Pothan, Arjun Ashokan and Sreenath Bhasi. Leading Tamil director Gautham Menon is playing a pivotal role.

Trance has been written by Vincent Vadakkan and is produced by Anwar’s own production house, Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. Oscar winner Resul Pookutty has done the sound design of the movie.

Fahadh is currently basking in the success of his back-to-back hits Varathan, Njan Prakashan, Kumblangi Nights, Athiran. The buzz is that Fahadh will be playing of a Christian priest from the coastal belt of Kanyakumari.

Firstpost had previously reported that the story is rumoured to be based around a young fisherman who undergoes some sort of divine intervention and becomes a Godman who does "faith healings". The story travels over different timelines in the priest’s life, and various people and situations he encounters will form the crux.

Trance is expected to hit theaters around 20 December.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2019 14:40:15 IST