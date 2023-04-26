ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform, released the trailer of its next original fantasy drama series, ‘Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu’ today. Directed by National award-winning filmmaker, Hemant Gaba and written by Alok Sharma, the series stars Meet Mukhi, Aekam Binjwe, Madhoo Shah, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Luke Kenny, Akshat Singh, Zoya Afroz, Varun Kapoor, Harshit Bhojwani, Anaya Shivan, Riva Arora, Rahul Singh, and Hitesh Dave in key roles.

As seen in the trailer, ‘Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu’ centres around Parth [played by Meet Mukhi], a down-and-out fourteen-year-old kid who meets Jugnu [played by Aekam Binjwe], a mystical kid from the haunted forest of Bheem Mukteshwar and together they embark on a journey full of action-packed adventure, self-discovery, and bedtime stories. Shot in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, this coming-of-age series unravels emotions like teenage friendship, exploration, mythology and life lessons of good vs evil.

With renowned mythologist and author Devdutt Pattanaik as the script consultant and American comic book writer who has work extensively with DC and Marvel, Ron Marz as the script doctor, this one-of-a-kind Indian fantasy drama will premiere on ZEE5 on 5th May.

Madhoo Shah said, “Once in a while you come across a project which draws you to it in a magical way. Fireflies was that project for me. The show’s premise is so endearing, and it gave me a chance to work with National award-winning director Hemant Gaba and a young and enthusiastic cast. I look forward to its release on ZEE5 on 5th May”.

Luke Kenny said, “Fireflies is a show unlike any in the Indian OTT space. It not only combines mythology and important life lessons but also provides entertainment and enlightenment. The show is a perfect mix of action-packed adventure, self-discovery, and bedtime stories and a must-watch for all but especially for the younger audience”.

Priyanshu Chatterjee said, “I was very excited after hearing the narration of Fireflies because it is not often that you come across a series which combines important life lessons and entertainment so beautifully. Also, the series is like a beautiful piece of art which marries VFX and the scenic sights of Himachal Pradesh perfectly. I am excited to be a part of Fireflies and I hope that the viewers enjoy it”.

Riva Arora said, “I am very excited for Fireflies’ release on ZEE5 because this coming-of-age series unravels emotions like teenage friendship, exploration, mythology and important life lessons of good versus evil but in an entertaining way packed with lots of action-packed adventures”.

Get ready for the premiere of ‘Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu’ exclusively on ZEE5 on 5th May.

