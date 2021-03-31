Trailer of Spiral: From the Book of Saw, starring Chris Rock, Samuel L Jackson, unveiled

The ninth instalment of the Saw franchise was originally scheduled to release last year in summer, but got delayed due to the pandemic. It is now slated for 14 May

After launching the first trailer last year, the makers of Spiral: From the Book of Saw have released a new trailer on Tuesday, 30 March. A part of the Saw horror movie franchise, the film continues the series of bloody murders with more Jigsaw games. Chris Rock, Samuel L Jackson, and Max Minghella are playing crucial roles in the ninth instalment of the series.

The new trailer highlights the same torture devices and dangerous mind games that made the Saw franchise popular among fans. Rock is playing a detective who is investigating a series of murders that might be connected to the serial killer Jigsaw. Apart from starring in the horror drama, Rock came up with the story too. Jackson is essaying the role of a veteran cop while Minghella co-stars as Rock's partner.

The film was originally scheduled to hit the big screens last year in summer, however, got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is now slated to release on 14 May.

The first Saw film, directed by James Wan, came out in 2004 and became a huge hit by earning more than $103 million globally. Every year, between 2004 and 2010, new instalments got released before the franchise took a seven-year break only to return in 2017 with Jigsaw.

Check out the trailer here