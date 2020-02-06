Spiral trailer: Chris Rock, Samuel L Jackson as detectives investigate gruesome murders in a new Saw reboot

Lionsgate is bringing the Saw horror movie franchise back to the big screen with the upcoming thriller Spiral. Starring Chris Rock, Samuel L Jackson, and Max Minghella, an official trailer of the film has been released.

The footage introduces Rock as detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, who, along with his rookie partner (Minghella), takes charge of a case involving gruesome murders which seem to link to the city's horrific past. Zeke soon discovers a pattern of cop-killing throughout the city , “Whoever did this has another motive,” he is heard in the trailer. “They’re targeting cops.”

Things go haywire for the detective when he finds himself in the middle of a sadistic torture game while decoding the case. Later in the trailer, Jackson’s veteran investigator comes on board, and viewers gets a glimpse of the tools used by the unseen criminal mastermind, including chains and a jigsaw.

According to IndieWire, the makers are still on fence whether or not the iconic serial killer Jigsaw (previously played by Tobin Bell) of the franchise will return in the forthcoming thriller, but the first trailer of Spiral guarantees there will be no shortage of wicked killing devices and sharp blades.

Check out the trailer here

Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson star in #Spiral: From The Book Of Saw - In theaters May 15. pic.twitter.com/BV87td2Pz8 — Spiral (@Saw) February 5, 2020

The official synopsis of Spiral reads as, "Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Jackson), brash detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner (Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

Spiral is produced by the original Saw team of Mark Burg and Oren Koules. The film is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who helmed the second, third, and fourth Saw movies, and written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger.

Spiral is slated to release on 15 May.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2020 11:22:06 IST