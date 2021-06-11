Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba releases on Netflix India on 2 July.

A few days after the teaser release, the makers of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane-starrer Haseen Dillruba have finally unveiled the trailer today, 11 June. The film appears to be a love triangle that has interesting elements like love, lust, deceit, and a murder. The film revolves around Taapsee's character Rani who finds herself entangled in her husband's murder. Massey is playing Taapsee's husband Rishabh while Rane will be seen as her lover Neel.

As per the trailer, Rani loves murder mysteries by an author named Dinesh Tripathi. She ties the knot with Rishabh in an arranged marriage setup. However, after the wedding, she realizes that the love and passion are missing aren’t there and she then fell for Neel.

The story takes a tragic turn after Rishabh is killed and Rani is interrogated as his murderer. During interrogation, her secret affair with Neel is revealed. Overall, the film looks thrilling and intriguing.

Aditya Srivastava, best known for playing the role of Abhijeet in Sony TV’s CID, is playing an investigative officer in Haseen Dillruba who is confident that Rani is the murderer.

The film is directed by Hasee Toh Phasee fame Vinil Mathew while Kanika Dhillon has penned the dialogues and screenplay. She is known for her work on various films including Manmarziyaan and Judgementall Hai Kya.

Originally, Haseen Dillruba was slated to release in theatres in September last year, however, got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now getting a digital release. It is set to stream on Netflix from 2 July. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is producing the movie through his banner Colour Yellow Production along with Himanshu Sharma and Eros International.