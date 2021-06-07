Netflix releases teaser of Haseen Dillruba, featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane
Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba will release on Netflix on 2 July
Netflix has released the teaser of Haseen Dillruba, featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane and Aditya Srivastava.
Directed by Vinil Mathew of Hasee Toh Phasee fame, the film revolves around a woman whose heart longs to live like words captured in a novel, but finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband.
Check out the teaser here
Dhillon, known for her work on Judgementall Hai Kya and Pannu-starrer Manmarziyaan, has penned Haseen Dillruba.
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has backed the movie through his banner Colour Yellow Production in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma.
Mathew in a press release, said for film, “I have always been interested in stories that explore the various dynamics of human relationships. Haseen Dillruba is one such edgy story, written beautifully by Kanika Dhillon. It was a pleasure to collaborate with a stellar cast, Colour yellow productions and T- series. I’m really looking forward to sharing it with the world on Netflix.”
The film was earlier scheduled to have a theatrical release last September but was pushed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this year, Netflix announced that the film would stream on its platform on 2 July.
Check out a few more stills of Haseen Dillruba here
