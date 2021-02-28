Trailer of Haathi Mere Saathi, featuring Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, to release on 4 March
Haathi Mere Saathi, also starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain, will release in theatres on 26 March
The trailer of Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat-starrer Haathi Mere Saathi is scheduled to release on 4 March.
Also featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain, the film will be released in Tamil as Kaadan and as Aranya in Telugu. Samrat's character is played by Vishnu Vishal in the Tamil and Telugu version, reports Bollywood Hungama.
Check out the announcement here
#HAATHIMERESAATHI TRAILER... Trailer of #HaathiMereSaathi - starring #RanaDaggubati, #ShriyaPilgaonkar, #ZoyaHussain and #PulkitSamrat - drops on 4 March 2021... Trailer of #Tamil and #Telugu versions will be unveiled a day earlier [3 March 2021]... In *cinemas* 26 March 2021. pic.twitter.com/NEObSTVWsO
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2021
#HaathiMereSaathi is directed by Prabhu Solomon... Produced by Eros Motion Pictures. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2021
Directed by Prabhu Solomon and produced by Eros International, Haathi Mere Saathi chronicles the journey of a man who fights for the jungle and animals and is described as a reflection to the environmental crisis across the world.
After its planned April release was delayed due to the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown last year, the producers had announced that the film would hit the screens on Makar Sankranti in January.
However, Haathi Mere Saathi is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 26 March.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's cricket drama 83 will release in theatres on 4 June
Ranveer Singh announced that 83 would simultaneously release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 8 production schedule delayed
Mission Impossible 8 had to be postponed due to the change in the release calendar of Tom Cruise's other films