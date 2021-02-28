Trailer of Haathi Mere Saathi, featuring Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, to release on 4 March

Haathi Mere Saathi, also starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain, will release in theatres on 26 March

The trailer of Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat-starrer Haathi Mere Saathi is scheduled to release on 4 March.

Also featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain, the film will be released in Tamil as Kaadan and as Aranya in Telugu. Samrat's character is played by Vishnu Vishal in the Tamil and Telugu version, reports Bollywood Hungama.

Directed by Prabhu Solomon and produced by Eros International, Haathi Mere Saathi chronicles the journey of a man who fights for the jungle and animals and is described as a reflection to the environmental crisis across the world.

After its planned April release was delayed due to the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown last year, the producers had announced that the film would hit the screens on Makar Sankranti in January.

However, Haathi Mere Saathi is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 26 March.