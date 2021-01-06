Haathi Mere Saathi, featuring Rana Daggubati, Shriya Pilgaonkar, pushed to 26 March
Haathi Mere Saathi, initially scheduled for Pongal release, will now release in theatres on 26 March
Rana Daggubati-starrer action drama Haathi Mere Saathi, which was scheduled to open in theatres this month, will now release on 26 March, the makers announced Wednesday.
After its planned April release was delayed due to the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown last year, the producers had announced that the film would hit the screens on Makar Sankranti in January.
Daggubati shared the new release date of his film on Twitter.
Welcoming the new year and the new normal, we are excited to bring #HaathiMereSaathi, #Aranya, and #Kaadan on 26th March, in a theatre near you! #PrabuSolomon @PulkitSamrat @TheVishnuVishal @zyhssn @ShriyaP @ErosSTX @ErosMotionPics @ErosNow
— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) January 6, 2021
Directed by Prabhu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi chronicles the journey of a man who fights for the jungle and animals and is described as a reflection to the environmental crisis across the world.
It also stars Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.
The film is produced by Eros International and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat join hands for Prabhu Solomon's next film Haathi Mere Saathi
For Tamil and Telugu versions, Rana Daggubati and Vishnu Vishal are playing the lead roles. In Hindi, Pulkit Samrat will be seen as the protagonist.
Rajesh Khanna movies hit online, 'Aradhana' most popular
Rajesh Khanna's classic movies Aradhana and Haathi Mere Saathi emerged as the late superstar's most popular films among online users during the month of July, when he breathed his last.
Gorilla, Haathi Mere Saathi, Kumki 2, Adhugo: Animals are the stars of upcoming Telugu, Tamil films
Gorilla's titular character is from the Samut training station of Thailand, popular for training animals for Hollywood films like Planets of the Apes and Hangover 2.