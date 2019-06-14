Toy Story 4 review round up: 'Unpretentious, action-packed' film is 'old-fashioned in a very good way'

Toy Story 4 is one of the most anticipated animated films of 2019 and it sees Woody the cowboy (voiced by Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and their friends set out on another adventure. The new additions in the voice cast include Tony Hale (Forky), Christina Hendricks (Gabby Gabby), Ally Maki (Officer Giggle McDimples), and Keanu Reeves (Duke Caboom).

The voices of Annie Potts, Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn, Timothy Dalton, Bonnie Hunt, John Ratzenberger, Don Rickles, Estelle Harris, Blake Clark, Jeff Garlin, Kristen Schaal, and Laurie Metcalf will also feature in the film. Directed by Josh Cooley and produced by Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen, Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4 will release on 21 June.

Critics shared their opinions on the fourth installment of the Toy Story franchise that you can read below.

The AV Club wrote, "Toy Story 4 is a breezier affair, up to and including an ending that feels a few hankies shy of full tearjerker, landing on a note of conclusion that the movie barely seems to pretend will really hold this time. Yet the relatable insecurity the series has always located in its pint-sized heroes—the quality that makes them more human than the humans they worship, regardless of what their manufacturing stamps read—worms its way into every stray crack and crevice of the G-rated material. Toy Story, in other words, remains a uniquely existential crowd-pleaser."

According to The Guardian, the film is "fundamentally repeating itself: repeating characters, ideas and plotlines – even if it does it with buoyancy and charm."

The Hollywood Reporter said, "Ultimately, what gives Toy Story 4 genuine heft is that it's a tale of second chances and characters who take advantage of them. Like its predecessors, the film is rambunctious, noisy, genial, unpretentious, action-packed, and old-fashioned in a very good way." With some Pixar franchises having worn out their welcome and lent the impression of a capitulation to Disney's desire for more sequels at the price of less preparation and care, this one conveys the confident feel of a creation that, as a big man used to say, has not been served before its time," according to the review.

IndieWire wrote, "Clever, breathless, and never manic just for the sake of keeping your kids’ eyes busy, the action in Toy Story 4 is character-driven and paced to perfection." The review further states, "Toy Story 4 takes a step back and forces Woody to re-evaluate his own sense of frontier justice. Yes, he was manufactured for the love that he has to give. But he’s only alive because of the love that he’s received in return."

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 15:45:58 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.