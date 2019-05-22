Toy Story 4 trailer 2: Keanu Reeves' Duke Caboom joins Woody, Buzz Lightyear for an epic road adventure

Disney has released an all-new trailer for the fourth instalment of Pixar's much loved animation franchise, Toy Story, and it sees Woody the cowboy, Buzz Lightyear and their friends set out for an adventurous road trip.

The trailer picks up from where the last film left off, with Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the rest of the gang now living with Bonnie. The group is introduced to Forky (voiced by Tony Hale), a spork that Bonnie has turned into a toy. When Forky suffers from existential crisis, his toy friends help him to cope with his new identity. But things go amiss when Forky goes missing while on a road trip with Bonnie and her family. He eventually stumbles upon an antiques store where he discovers Bo Peep (Annie Potts).

The trailer also teases glimpses of Duke Caboom, a mustachioed stuntman toy who helps the team track Forky down and bring him back to Bonnie.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the fourth film will see the addition of new characters like Officer Giggle McDimples (Ally Maki) and the villain Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks), apart from Kaboom.

Directed by Josh Cooley and produced by Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen, Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4 will release on 21 June.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 12:33:09 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.