Toy Story 4 trailer 2: Keanu Reeves' Duke Caboom joins Woody, Buzz Lightyear for an epic road adventure

FP Staff

May 22, 2019 12:33:09 IST

Disney has released an all-new trailer for the fourth instalment of Pixar's much loved animation franchise, Toy Story, and it sees Woody the cowboy, Buzz Lightyear and their friends set out for an adventurous road trip.

A still from Toy story 4 trailer. Screenshot from YouTube

The trailer picks up from where the last film left off, with Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the rest of the gang now living with Bonnie. The group is introduced to Forky (voiced by Tony Hale), a spork that Bonnie has turned into a toy. When Forky suffers from existential crisis, his toy friends help him to cope with his new identity. But things go amiss when Forky goes missing while on a road trip with Bonnie and her family. He eventually stumbles upon an antiques store where he discovers Bo Peep (Annie Potts).

The trailer also teases glimpses of  Duke Caboom, a mustachioed stuntman toy who helps the team track Forky down and bring him back to Bonnie.

Duke Caboom. YouTube screengrab

According to Entertainment Weekly, the fourth film will see the addition of new characters like Officer Giggle McDimples (Ally Maki) and the villain Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks), apart from Kaboom.

Directed by Josh Cooley and produced by Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen, Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4 will release on 21 June.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 12:33:09 IST

tags: annie potts , bo peep , buzz lightyear , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , DIsney , Duke Caboom , forky , Hollywood , Keanu Reeves , Toy Story 4

