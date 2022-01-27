Tovino says, “That’s very sweet. It feels wonderful to know that our movie has become a part of the popular culture in Kerala, my home state.”

A groom in Kerala turned up at his wedding dressed up as the super-hero Minnal Murali, the Malayalam global blockbuster on Netflix. The photo has gone viral with netizens asking Tovino Thomas to react. Tovino says, “That’s very sweet. It feels wonderful to know that our movie has become a part of the popular culture in Kerala, my home state.”

When I remind Tovino that the film has garnered a cult following, India’s newest superstar corrects me, “It began much before Minnal Murali started streaming. Our trailer was released in August 2020 and the film in December 2021. From the time the teaser was released, people got very interested. They put out all sorts of art and memes. There was a huge curiosity for the film... They were a lot of conversations on the film before it was released. So I’d say Minnal Murali was already a part of popular culture before it started streaming.”

Tovino admits this is a new experience for him. “It’s very interesting. This kind of attention and adulation has not happened to any of my earlier films. It’s all very new to me. I’d like to wish the bride and the groom a very happy and prosperous married life.”

On being asked about the sequel, the actor says, “We are working on it. No, my director Basil Joseph and I are not daunted by the task of doing a film to match the first part. If we think like that we’d never be able to make an interesting film. Minnal Murali was done in the spirit of fun and adventure. The sequel too will be done in the same spirit. No stress,” reveals Tovino.

Tovino says there is a lot of exchange of ideas on the subject between him and director Basil Joseph. “The advantage of Basil being my best friend is that I can speak my mind without the fear of being accused of interference. Basil listens to my suggestions, considers them, and then rejects or incorporates them.”

Many fans on social media have been asking if Minnal Murali will be flying this time. “Not,” says Tovino. “If Minnal Murali were to fly he would become a replica of any Marvel or DC superhero.”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.